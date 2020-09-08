There are now 459 active coronavirus cases across the state. Read More
Here are the early pests to watch out for in Maine and how to take care of them, whether you are open to using pesticides or prefer to address pests without the use of chemicals. Read More
A 5-acre, four-building property along the Penobscot River in Bangor that once included a trolley car warehouse and was home to Bangor Hydro Electric’s operations center for decades has been purchased by former Maine gubernatorial candidate Shawn Moody. Read More
Pizza shops nationwide have seen business decline less than other restaurants during the pandemic. Read More
Wednesday marks a major milestone in Maine’s gradual economic reopening. Read More
John Richardson, a leading Maine legislator who served as economic development commissioner under Gov. John Baldacci and was an early advocate of the state’s wind turbine industry, has died. He was 62. Read More
The Maine Department of Corrections will review the incident after receiving Mehnert’s June 10 letter, said spokeswoman Anna Black. Read More
A Pentagon program has outfitted state and local law enforcement agencies in Maine with nearly $10 million worth of surplus military equipment since its inception. Read More
The state’s process for keeping political party members enrolled is unconstitutional, a federal judge in Bangor ruled Thursday. Read More
Though they are not as culturally ubiquitous as fiddleheads, some Mainers have been foraging for Indian cucumbers their whole lives. Read More
The state's annual moose permit lottery will kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and a total of 3,135 hunters will have their names drawn via computer, then read aloud over a YouTube feed that can be watched around the world. Read More
It doesn’t seem that difficult to just lay a bunch of wood chips or newspaper over your plot, but there is actually more to it than that. Read More
Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents, as well as both state and Rumford police, said they found the contraband when they searched a residence at 500 Knox St. on Monday and also stopped several vehicles seen there. Read More
Every qualified Mainer will be able to vote without impediment or fear — and with the confidence that their voices will, indeed, be heard. Read More
Despite the Loring Timing Association speed trial being a non-spectator event, racers made the most of favorable conditions to set multiple speed records. Read More
With needles and thread, sewing machines and quilt squares, Project Linus volunteers stitch together blankets of comfort for children in need all across the state of Maine. It’s a nonprofit organization Cynthia Vaughan of Levant was created for. Vaughan has been sewing, patching, and hemming for as long… Read More
In the past two decades, the practice of mindfulness and meditation has gone from being a spiritual practice done at ashrams in India, where it originated thousands of years ago, to the mainstream as the celebrities who tout its benefits. Read More
Certain factors in Maine make the struggle for sleep in the Pine Tree State unique. Read More
A practice that originated in Japan, forest bathing — “shinrin-yoku” in Japanese — is a form of therapy or healing that involves immersing and being present in nature. Read More